Grayson Allen And Suns Take On Grizzlies On March 30

Allen tallied 19 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 134-109 win over the Jazz on March 28. Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per contest against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.