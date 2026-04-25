Goga Bitadze And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3
Goga Bitadze and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Bitadze's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22, Bitadze totaled three points, two steals and two blocks. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.