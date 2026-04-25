Goga Bitadze And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22, Bitadze totaled three points, two steals and two blocks. Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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