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Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors

Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors PG

Gary Payton II And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

Gary Payton II and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Payton's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Payton put up 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25. Payton is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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