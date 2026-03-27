Gary Payton II And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

Payton put up 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25. Payton is averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per game.

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