Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4

Vincent had five points in his most recent action, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.