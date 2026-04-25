Gabe Vincent And Hawks Square Off Against Knicks In Game 4
Gabe Vincent and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Vincent's points prop was 2.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Vincent had five points in his most recent action, a 109-108 win over the Knicks on April 23. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.