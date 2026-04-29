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Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic • #22 SF

Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 5

Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Wagner's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Wagner put up 19 points and four steals. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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