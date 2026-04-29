Franz Wagner And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 94-88 win over the Pistons on April 27, Wagner put up 19 points and four steals. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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