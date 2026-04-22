Franz Wagner And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Wagner put up 19 points, four assists and two steals in a 112-101 win over the Pistons. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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