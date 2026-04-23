Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 3
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20, Mobley totaled 25 points and eight rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.