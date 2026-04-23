Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20, Mobley totaled 25 points and eight rebounds. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

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