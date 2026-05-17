Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 7

In his last action, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15, Mobley put up 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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