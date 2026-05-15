Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

In his last game, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13, Mobley totaled 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.