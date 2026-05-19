Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 1
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mobley had 21 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.