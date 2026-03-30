Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Jazz On March 30
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Mobley's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Mobley put up 23 points and 10 rebounds. Mobley leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.2 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
Opponents are scoring 125.4 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.