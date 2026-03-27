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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 27

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Mobley's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mobley tallied eight points and four assists in his last action, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25. Mobley leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 117.3 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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