Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 27

Mobley tallied eight points and four assists in his last action, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25. Mobley leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 18.1 points and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 117.3 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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