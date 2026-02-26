FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets

Egor Demin

Brooklyn Nets • #8 PG

Egor Demin And Nets Square Off Against Spurs On Feb. 26

Egor Demin and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Demin's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks on Feb. 24, Demin put up three points. Demin is averaging 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Egor Demin

