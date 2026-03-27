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Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels

Atlanta Hawks • #5 PG

Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 27

Dyson Daniels and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. Daniels' points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Daniels tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 107 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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