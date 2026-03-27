Dyson Daniels And Hawks Take On Celtics On March 27

In his last game, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Daniels tallied 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are surrendering 107 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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