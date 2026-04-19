Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Harper tallied nine points. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

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