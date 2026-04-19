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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Harper's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Harper tallied nine points. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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