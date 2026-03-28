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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Bucks On March 28

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Harper's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25, Harper tallied 10 points and six assists. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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