Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Bucks On March 28

In his most recent game, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25, Harper tallied 10 points and six assists. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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