Dylan Cardwell And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

Last time out on March 26, Cardwell put up two points in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Cardwell is averaging 5.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

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