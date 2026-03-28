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Dylan Cardwell
Sacramento Kings

Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings • #32 C

Dylan Cardwell And Kings Square Off Against Hawks On March 28

Dylan Cardwell and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. Cardwell's points prop was 4.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 26, Cardwell put up two points in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Cardwell is averaging 5.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cardwell

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