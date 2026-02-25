FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Thunder On Feb. 25

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 114-103 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 23, Robinson had 13 points and five assists. Robinson is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News