Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 6
Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 11, Robinson posted four points in a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.