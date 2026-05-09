FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 3

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 7, Robinson put up 17 points and three steals in a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News