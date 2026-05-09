Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 3

In his last game on May 7, Robinson put up 17 points and three steals in a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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