Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last game on May 5, Robinson posted 19 points and two steals in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

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