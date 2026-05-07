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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 5, Robinson posted 19 points and two steals in a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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