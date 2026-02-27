Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Last time out on Feb. 25, Robinson put up 16 points in a 124-116 win over the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.