FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Robinson put up 16 points in a 124-116 win over the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Duncan Robinson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News