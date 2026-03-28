Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Pistons On March 28

In his last appearance, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25, DiVincenzo put up 17 points and two steals. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.8 points per game.

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