FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Clippers On Feb. 26

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24, DiVincenzo had 19 points, four assists and two steals. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News