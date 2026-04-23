Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

Mitchell tallied 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

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