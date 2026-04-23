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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Raptors In Game 3

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell tallied 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 115-105 win over the Raptors on April 20. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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