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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Lakers On March 31

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled 34 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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