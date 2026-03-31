Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Lakers On March 31

Mitchell totaled 34 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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