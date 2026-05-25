Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Knicks In Game 4
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mitchell put up 23 points, four assists and three steals in his most recent game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.