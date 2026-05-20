Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 1

Last time out on May 17, Mitchell posted 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 125-94 win over the Pistons. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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