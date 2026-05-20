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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 1

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on May 17, Mitchell posted 26 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 125-94 win over the Pistons. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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