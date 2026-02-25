Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bucks On Feb. 25

In his last game, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Mitchell had 23 points, four assists and three steals. Mitchell paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bucks rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

