FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Bucks On Feb. 25

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Mitchell had 23 points, four assists and three steals. Mitchell paces his squad in points per game (28.5), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Bucks rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News