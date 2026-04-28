Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Clingan recorded five points and six rebounds in a 114-93 loss to the Spurs. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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