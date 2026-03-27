Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Mavericks On March 27

Clingan put up 14 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 119.3 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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