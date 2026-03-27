FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Mavericks On March 27

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 27. Clingan's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan put up 14 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 119.3 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News