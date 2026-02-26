Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bulls On Feb. 26

Clingan totaled 11 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Clingan leads his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.