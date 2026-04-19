Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1

Last time out on April 15, Barlow posted four points in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Barlow averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

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