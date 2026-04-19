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Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia 76ers • #25 SF

Dominick Barlow And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 1

Dominick Barlow and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Barlow's points prop was 3.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 15, Barlow posted four points in a 109-97 win over the Magic. Barlow averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominick Barlow

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