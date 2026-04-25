Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 3

Last time out on April 22, Brooks put up 30 points and six rebounds in a 120-107 loss to the Thunder. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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