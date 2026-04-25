Dillon Brooks And Suns Take On Thunder In Game 3
Dillon Brooks and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Brooks' points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 22, Brooks put up 30 points and six rebounds in a 120-107 loss to the Thunder. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.