Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Vassell totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.

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