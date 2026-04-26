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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 4

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers on April 24, Vassell totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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