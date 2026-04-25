Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Trail Blazers In Game 3

Vassell totaled 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in his last appearance, a 106-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 21. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.8 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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