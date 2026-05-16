Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 6

Last time out on May 12, Vassell posted 12 points in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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