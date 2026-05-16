Devin Vassell And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 6
Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on May 12, Vassell posted 12 points in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Vassell averaged 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.