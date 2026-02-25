FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Square Off Against Raptors On Feb. 25

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Vassell's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 23, Vassell recorded 28 points and four assists in a 114-103 win over the Pistons. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

