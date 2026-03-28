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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Bucks On March 28

Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Vassell's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Vassell recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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