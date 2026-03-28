Devin Vassell And Spurs Take On Bucks On March 28

Last time out on March 25, Vassell recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies. Vassell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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