Devin Carter And Kings Face Hawks On March 28

Carter totaled 14 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26. Carter is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

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