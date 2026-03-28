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Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter And Kings Face Hawks On March 28

Devin Carter and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. Carter's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter totaled 14 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26. Carter is averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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