Devin Booker And Suns Face Thunder In Game 4

Last time out on April 25, Booker recorded 16 points and seven assists in a 121-109 loss to the Thunder. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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