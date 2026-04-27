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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Thunder In Game 4

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Booker's points prop was 23.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 25, Booker recorded 16 points and seven assists in a 121-109 loss to the Thunder. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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