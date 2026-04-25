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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Booker's points prop was 23.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22, Booker totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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