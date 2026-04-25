Devin Booker And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

In his most recent game, a 120-107 loss to the Thunder on April 22, Booker totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are conceding 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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