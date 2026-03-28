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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker And Suns Face Jazz On March 28

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Booker's points prop was 25.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 24, Booker put up 22 points and eight assists in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Booker is tops on his team in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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