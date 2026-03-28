Devin Booker And Suns Face Jazz On March 28

Last time out on March 24, Booker put up 22 points and eight assists in a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets. Booker is tops on his team in both points (25.5 per game) and assists (5.9), and averages 3.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.3 points per contest.

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