Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Rockets On Feb. 26

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Bane's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 110-109 win over the Lakers on Feb. 24, Bane put up 22 points and six assists. Bane is averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Desmond Bane

