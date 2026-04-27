Desmond Bane And Magic Play Pistons In Game 4

In his last game on April 25, Bane put up 25 points and seven rebounds in a 113-105 win over the Pistons. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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