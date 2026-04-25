Desmond Bane And Magic Face Pistons In Game 3

Bane tallied 12 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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