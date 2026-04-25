Desmond Bane And Magic Face Pistons In Game 3
Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Bane's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bane tallied 12 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 98-83 loss to the Pistons on April 22. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are giving up 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.