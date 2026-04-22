Desmond Bane And Magic Take On Pistons In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Bane posted 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 112-101 win over the Pistons. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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