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Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic

Desmond Bane

Orlando Magic • #3 SG

Desmond Bane And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1

Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Bane's points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 17, Bane recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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