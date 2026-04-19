Desmond Bane And Magic Play Pistons In Game 1

Last time out on April 17, Bane recorded 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 121-90 win over the Hornets. Bane averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.