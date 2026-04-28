Derrick White And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 128-96 win over the 76ers on April 26, White put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per game.

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