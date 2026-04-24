Derrick White And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 3

In his last action, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21, White tallied eight points and two blocks. White averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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